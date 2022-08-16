Russia, China to set up energy cluster in Harbin, diplomatic mission says

BEIJING, August 16. /TASS/. Russia and China will construct an energy cluster on the territory of a new region of Harbin in the province of Heilongjiang, Russia’s Consulate-General in Harbin reported via on Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"The project being implemented with the support of local authorities is a complex of buildings and structures for the representative offices of Russian and Chinese companies and research organizations focusing on the development of cutting-edge technologies in the area of oil and gas, and in the coal and chemical sectors, as well in the field of biotechnologies," the report said.

A station will be set up on the premises of the complex to provide electricity and thermal power to consumers. It will be fueled by Russian natural gas supplied via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline.

The new regions are administrative-economic units in the People’s Republic of China with special legal status, which enjoy wider exemptions and concessions than special economic zones.