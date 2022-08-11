Belarus needs to use every free square meter of Russian ports — President

MINSK, August 11. /TASS/. Belarusian suppliers should use every free square meter of Russian ports to ship goods, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday at the meeting on port facilities for Belarusian exports.

"We have no time to wait until certain infrastructure in a specific port will be developed. The northwestern region of the Russian Federation is the case in point at present in the first instance," Lukashenko said, cited by BelTA news agency.

"Therefore I often speak figuratively: we will load in bags while we will construct," the President continued. "Certainly, it is impossible to load 12 mln tonnes and more in bags; nevertheless it evidences that we must now ship our goods actually on every free square meter of Russian ports," Lukashenko added.

"Port infrastructure and its availability is currently the weak link in the supply chain," the Belarusian leader said.