Pumping of Russian oil to Slovakia via Druzhba to resume on Wednesday, says agency

PRAGUE, August 10. /TASS/. The pumping of Russian oil to Slovakia via the southern line of the Druzhba oil pipeline will resume on Wednesday after 3:00 pm Middle European Time (4:00 pm Moscow time), the News Agency of the Slovak Republic (TASR) reported.

Ukraine has confirmed receiving the payment for transit of Russian oil through its territory to Slovakia and Hungary, according to the agency. The funds were transferred to Kiev by the Hungarian oil and gas concern MOL, which owns the Bratislava-based Slovnaft refinery, one of the largest in Central European countries.

Energy feedstock will be supplied to Slovakia early on Thursday if its pumping starts on Wednesday, a representative of Slovnaft’s office told TASS. "The Ukrainian side is to resume oil supply [via southern line of Druzhba] after 3:00 pm (4:00 pm Moscow time)," the source said.

Slovnaft focuses on refining of Russian oil. Slovakian Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Richard Sulik said earlier on Wednesday when commenting on the situation around suspension of deliveries via Druzhba it was not related to politics. The issue is purely about a technical issue, he said, urging not to interpret it in a different way.