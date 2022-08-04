IKEA vendors’ goods offered at Yandex Market

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Goods of suppliers of the Swedish retailer IKEA that closed stores in Russia are offered for sale at Yandex Market marketplace, a TASS reporter made sure and Yandex Market’s press service confirmed.

A special page dedicated to goods earlier supplied to IKEA appeared on the marketplace’s webpage.

Eleven IKEA vendors that produce furniture, textile and other home goods have launched their sales, the press service of Yandex Market told TASS. The retailer is negotiating the connection of other IKEA vendors to the marketplace.