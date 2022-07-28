Fuselage of SSJ New aircraft fully built from domestic components is ready — source

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The fuselage of the first SSJ New aircraft, which is fully built of domestically made components, is ready, a source close to Rostec state corporation told TASS.

The fuselage will arrive at the Zhukovsky airfield for testing at the N. Zhukovsky Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI) this week.

"The first fuselage of the Superjet New, which is fully built of domestically made components, is ready. Now the UAC (United Aircraft Corporation - TASS) is preparing its transportation to Moscow, it is expected to arrive at the airfield in Zhukovsky this week. They will be delivered by transport aircraft for strength tests at a specialized aviation institute," the source said.

Earlier, the Industry and Trade Ministry announced that it was expecting to receive a type certificate (a document allowing the aircraft to start operating) for a version of the SSJ aircraft, which is fully built from domestically made components, at the end of 2023.

The SSJ New aircraft is a modification of the Superjet 100 aircraft with maximum share of import substitution. The Industry and Trade Ministry initiated the Superjet New project after the introduction of Western sanctions against Russia. Alongside with the import substitution of components, processes related to the reliability of systems, better comfort, safety and maintaining airworthiness will be improved.