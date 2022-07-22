Hainan’s Sanya will showcase range of rare goods at Hainan Expo 2022

HAIKOU /China/, July 22. /TASS/. China's leading resort Sanya will display a wide range of its products, including a number of special and rare goods at 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo, or Hainan Expo 2022, which will be held in Haikou (the administrative center of Hainan Island). One of them, a unique pearl necklace, is worth up to 2.11 million yuans (approximately $312,000 at the current exchange rate), the Sanya Daily newspaper reported.

The newspaper noted that Sanya will also feature underwater drones, pearl bracelets and earrings, tonic drinks with medicinal properties, Chinese medicine and exotic fruits, among other products at a large-scale event from July 26 to 30. Through a series of presentations, these products are expected to arouse greater interest among buyers and create new sales channels in the market of China and other countries.

Previously, organizers announced that the participating companies will offer guests to get acquainted with about 600 new products, which were not presented at last year's event. In total, consumers will be able to evaluate about 2,800 brands.

The first China International Consumer Products Expo was held in Haikou from May 7-10, 2021. It was attended by representatives from 70 countries and regions, more than 2.6 thousand premium brands and more than 1.5 thousand companies. The event attracted about 240 thousand visitors. In terms of its scale, it was the largest consumer goods exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region.