Russia to continue exporting food, fertilizers to Africa, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Moscow will continue to implement its obligations to export food, fertilizers and energy to African countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for African media outlets, published on the Foreign Ministry’s website on Friday.

"It is important for our African friends to understand that Russia will continue to faithfully implement its obligations to export food, fertilizers, energy and other essential goods to Africa based on its international contracts. Russia is taking all the necessary measures in this regard," Lavrov pointed out.

According to him, political, humanitarian, trade and investment ties between Russia and Africa are valuable per se and don’t depend on the changing global situation.

Lavrov emphasized that Moscow would continue to pursue a peaceful foreign policy, playing a balancing role in international affairs. "We call for broad equal cooperation between countries based on the UN Charter, namely the principle of the sovereign equality of states. We will continue to boost fruitful interaction with our foreign partners who are willing to do the same," Lavrov stressed.