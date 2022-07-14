Department of Treasury removes Alfa-Bank’s Kazakh subsidiary from Russia’s sanctions list

WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury deleted the Kazakh subsidiary of the Russian Alfa-Bank from the US sanctions list on Thursday, according to a statement released by the financial body.

The statement points to Alfa-Bank Kazakhstan under two names, but with one actual address and website. On May 6, the Kazakh Bank CenterCredit said it had completed the deal to acquire 100% of ordinary shares of this subsidiary of Alfa-Bank.

The US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against six subsidiaries of Alfa-Bank and five vessels associated with the credit institution in early April.