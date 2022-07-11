Canada’s decision to return Nord Stream turbine doesn’t breach anti-Russian sanctions — EC

BRUSSELS, July 11. /TASS/. Canada’s decision to return a turbine for the Nord Stream pipeline does not violate the EU sanctions against Russia, Tim McPhie, spokesperson of the European Commission for Climate actions and energy, told a briefing on Monday.

The return of the turbine does not violate the EU sanctions against Russia because they do not cover the gas transit equipment, he added.

"EU sanctions regime does not affect technologies which are linked to the transport of natural gas," he explained.

"We take note of Canada’s decision to return this turbine to Germany after the maintenance that was being carried out in Canada. So, with the return of this part [the turbine - TASS] one of the excuses being used by Russia for the reduce of gas flows on the Nord stream has been removed," he stressed.

The EC official noted that the situation with the halt of supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline is "clearly serious" and that the EC hopes for the resumption of gas supplies after the technical maintenance which is to last for 10 days.

McPhie recalled that in mid-July, the European Commission will present a plan to prepare gas reserves for the winter. He stressed that the EC "needs to be adequately prepared for any eventuality."

About supplies via Nord Stream

On June 14, Gazprom said it was forced to lower natural gas supplies via Nord Stream against the schedule due to untimely return of gas pumping units from repair by Siemens and identified malfunctions of engines. Siemens Energy claims that after the repair one of the gas pumping units for the North Stream cannot be returned to Germany from Montreal because of Canada’s sanctions against Russia. Due to this, Gazprom is currently using only 40% of Nord Stream capacity to ship gas.

The German authorities expressed doubts that such a strong reduction in supplies had only technical reasons. Berlin proceeds from the fact that after the return of the turbine and after the end of the annual maintenance work, which will last on the gas pipeline until July 21, pumping will be restored in full.