MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Aeroflot plans to start flights to China’s Chengdu on July 22, the Russian air carrier said in a statement on Monday.

"Aeroflot opens regular passenger flights to the city of Chengdu (Sichuan province) starting July 22. Flights will be operated once a week, on Fridays and Saturdays, on Airbus A330 aircraft," the statement said.

Currently Aeroflot performs flights from Moscow to Guangzhou, Shanghai.