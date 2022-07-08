Council of Federation approves bill on support of army operations abroad

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Council of Federation, the upper house of the Russian parliament, approved at its meeting the draft law on support of counter-terrorism and other operations abroad by Russian Armed Forces, other troops and authorities.

The document stipulates that the Cabinet can make the decision on special measures in the economic sphere for purposes of supporting operations outside Russia. The draft law also makes it possible for state customers - the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergencies, the Russian National Guard Service, the Federal Guard Service and the Federal Security Service - to increase or reduce the scope of goods and services within the framework of concluded contract. The contract price at the same time can be changed with consideration of laws and within limits of main indicators of the government defense order.

Furthermore, special measures of the Cabinet stipulate "releasing material valuables of the state reserve, temporary de-mothballing of mobilization capacities and facilities." If special measures are introduced legal entities have no right to deny conclusions of contracts for supply of goods, work and services for purposes of supporting counter-terrorist and other operations of Russian Armed Forces, other troops, units and authorities abroad.

The government will also have powers "to establish specificities of legal regulation for labor relations in individual entities, their structural units and at individual production facilities." In particular, this refers to the procedure and conditions of working overtime, at night and in public holidays.