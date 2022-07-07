Corridor via Lithuanian can be condition for cancellation of Russia’s tit-for-tat measures

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. A ‘green corridor’ through Lithuania suggested after the ban of transit to the Kaliningrad Region can be a condition in the negotiating process, Governor of the region Anton Alikhanov told TASS on Thursday.

"This s one of negotiating positions we should maintain. You understand, if they do not return transit now, we will take tit-for-tat measures," the Governor said. "Lifting of such restrictions can be linked with creation of the corridor," Alikhanov said.

Alikhanov suggested earlier negotiating creation of the corridor in Lithuania, whereby it will be possible to access the region without entering the territory of Lithuania. Similar examples were in the history, he added.