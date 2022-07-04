Russia, Kazakhstan to sign joint industry plan for $6.5 bln

EKATERINBURG, July 4. /TASS/. More than $6.5 bln of investments will be included in the Joint Action Program within the framework of cooperation between the industries of Russia and Kazakhstan, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said on Sunday.

"Within the framework of this exhibition, we plan to sign about 23 agreements, and one of them is the Joint Action Program within the framework of industrial cooperation. Around $6.5 bln of investments are planned. We want to further develop and expand our cooperative interaction with our partners," Smailov said during a visit to the 12th International Industrial Fair Innoprom together with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin.

In turn, Mishustin thanked his colleagues from Kazakhstan for taking part in the exhibition.