Diageo to reduce commercial operations in Russia — press service

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Diageo, the UK-based supplier of alcoholic drinks and seller of beverages under Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Baileys, and Captain Morgan brands, will scale down commercial operations in Russia, the company’s press service told TASS.

"Following termination of export and sales of ready products to our clients in Russia in March, we made the difficult decision of the involuntary gradual scale-down of commercial operations in the country," Diageo said.

The company expects the process will take about six months, during which it will continue supporting personnel, the press service added.