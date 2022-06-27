Volumes of Russian energy supplies to India rise tenfold — Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia is increasing cooperation with India - in recent months the volume of Russian energy supplies to the country has grown tenfold, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

According to the diplomat, in recent months, "an increase in India's purchases of Russian energy resources has been noted".

"I will not name absolute values, since this is the subject of non-public trade contracts. Nevertheless, cooperation has grown many times, even tenfold," Alipov said.

The ambassador emphasized that the prospects for cooperation with India are very promising. "We are happy to supply our products to the Indian market. India is interested in it. It is very important that the Indian government allows its companies to purchase Russian oil and gas at prices that are below the global average, avoiding passing the burden of growing resource prices to end consumers," he noted.

Russia, according to Alipov, is in an active dialogue with India regarding mutual settlements in national currencies and in freely convertible currencies, as well as solving logistics problems.