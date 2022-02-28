Gazprom continues supplying gas for transit to Europe via Ukraine as normal

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Gazprom continues supplying Russian gas for transit to Europe through Ukrainian territory as per normal, Spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov told reporters on Monday.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit to Europe through Ukrainian territory as per normal, in accordance with requests of European consumers - 105.8 mln cubic meters as of February 28," he said. As of Sunday, February 27, 107.5 mln cubic meters were requested.

This volume almost equals deliveries under long-term booking request for gas transit via Ukraine (around 109.5 mln cubic meters per day).