Slovenia informs of closing its airspace to Russian planes, source says

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Slovenia officially informed the Russian Federation of closing its airspace to Russian airlines as of today, a source in one of Russian airlines told TASS.

"Slovenia sent a NOTAM to Russian airlines on closing the country’s airspace," he said.

A NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) is up-to-date information on changes in flight rules and navigation.

To date, the decision to close its airspace to Russia has been made by Bulgaria, the UK, Latvia, Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic. Lithuania and Estonia also mentioned this as a possibility. As a response measure, Russia also closed its airspace to aircraft from Bulgaria, the UK, Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic.