Russian PM calls for boosting industrial cooperation of EAEU nations

NUR-SULTAN, February 25. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has called for boosting the industrial cooperation of EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) nations and efforts to tackle grey imports.

"We consider encouraging of industrial cooperation one of prior vectors of joint activities," he said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on Friday.

"Industrial production of EAEU countries rose by more than 5% from January to November last year," PM said. "It is necessary to boost cooperation through attracting investment in joint projects, promoting goods to other countries, creating Eurasian value-added chains," he noted.

"It is necessary to introduce the traceability system for tackling grey imports and illegal turnover of goods," Mishustin added.