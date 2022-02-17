More than 200 duty-free stores to participate in Hainan Consumer Expo

HAIKOU /China/, February 17. /TASS/. China Duty Free Group (CDFG) is actively participating in the organization and work of the China International Consumer Products Expo which will be held in Hainan Province (South China) in April. According to the Hainan International Communication Network, CDFG will organize more than 200 duty-free stores to participate in the exhibition.

CDFG will co-host the Duty Free & Travel Retail Global Summit as well as the Sustainable Consumption Forum at the event, according to the story.

In addition, the group will organize more than 200 duty-free stores and procurement specialists to participate in the exhibition: to establish contacts and negotiate with global brands and promote procurement activities.

The Second China International Consumer Products Expo will be held in Haikou (the administrative center of Hainan) from April 12 to 16. The exposition area will exceed 100 thousand square meters.

The First China International Consumer Products Expo was held on May 7-10, 2021 in Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou, which was attended by representatives of 70 countries and regions, more than 2.6 thousand premium brands and more than 1.5 thousand companies. The event attracted about 240 thousand visitors.