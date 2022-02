MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.06%, but later dropped by 0.58%, to 3,648,72 points at the start of trading at 7:00 am Moscow time on Thursday.

By 07:15 Moscow time the index went down by 0.89%, to 3,614.08 points.

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for April 2022 delivery was down by 0.8% to $94.05 per barrel on London’s ICE, while the price of WTI crude oil futures was down by 0.94%, trading at $90.97 per barrel.