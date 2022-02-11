Russian economic growth rates are not stable, balanced — Central Bank chief

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. It is wrong to consider current growth rates of the Russian economy as stable and balanced, Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday at the press conference after the regulator’s Board meeting.

"It is wrong to regard observed economic growth rates in current environment as stable and balanced and high inflation is the indicator of growing overheating of the economy," she said.

"If measures are not taken to return the economy to the balanced growth area, its overheating will intensify," Nabiullina noted.