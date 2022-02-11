Bill on expanding excess-income tax regime submitted to Russia’s State Duma

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The bill on expanding the area of application of the tax on additional income to another 27 subsoil plots in Russia’s Khanty-Mansiysk and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Districts, as well as in the Komi Republic, has been submitted to the State Duma.

The text of the document submitted by Chairman of the Committee on Energy Pavel Zavalny and Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes Olga Anufrieva was posted in the electronic database of the lower house of parliament.

Expanding the area of the tax application may additionally bring 84 bln rubles ($1.12 bln) to the federal budget in 2023-2027.