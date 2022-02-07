Gazprom does not book extra gas transit via Ukraine in Q2-3 2022

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The Russian gas holding Gazprom did not book extra natural gas transit capacity via Ukraine and did not place orders for the capacity offered for the transit via Poland for the second and third quarters of 2022, according to RBP and GSA Platform data.

The Ukrainian gas transport system operator offered the transit capacity at the auction on Monday for the second and third quarters of this year in addition to booking based on the long-term contract for 40 bln cubic meters of gas per year (about 109.5 mln cubic meters daily).

Gazprom also made no booking of gas pumping capacity via Poland over the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for the second and third quarters of 2022, according to GSA Platform data.

Gas prices in Europe gained 1.3% to $928.4 per 1,000 cubic meters on results of the auction.