Euro exchange rate exceeds 88 rubles on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate was up by 0.21% during Monday foreign exchange trading on Moscow Exchange compared with the previous closure, reaching 88.05 rubles, hitting this level for the first time since January 14, 2022, according to the trading data as of 11:20 am Moscow time.

As of 11:35 am the euro exchange rate was up by 0.18% at 88.03 rubles, while the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.39% at 77.73 rubles.

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for March delivery was up by 0.64% at $88.45 per barrel on London’s ICE, while the price of WTI crude oil futures was up by 0.6% trading at $85.65 per barrel.