Novosibirsk scientists plan to install seismic stations on Arctic ice

NOVOSIBIRSK, January 21. /TASS/. Experts of the Trofimuk Institute of Petroleum Geology and Geophysics (the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch) plan to participate in the Arctic expedition onboard the North Pole ice-resistant platform, due in 2022. The scientists will install seismic stations on Arctic ice to study the structure of the earth's crust in the region, the Institute’s press service reported on Thursday.

"The institute’s scientists want to install on the ice a network of seismic stations - 15 sets will be installed 50 kilometers from the drifting platform," the press service said. "According to the Institute’s Deputy Director Ivan Kulakov, every station will register all the seismic events in a designated area."

The data will be used to analyze the earth’s crust structure, and the scientists will receive additional information regarding formation of mineral deposits.

A new long-term expedition on a unique vessel - the North Pole ice-resistant platform - is due to begin in 2022. The platform will be frozen into drifting ice.