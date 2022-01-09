Sanya duty-free sales up 74.8% in 2021

SANYA /China/. January 9. /TASS/. Sales of duty-free stores in Sanya in the southern Chinese province of Hainan reached 36.11 billion yuan (about $5.67 billion) last year, up 74.8% year-on-year, the Sanya Daily reported.

According to the newspaper, the duty-free stores located in the city of Sanya account for the bulk of duty-free sales on the island.

In 2011, the Hainan authorities launched a pilot program to create a developed network of duty-free stores. Currently there are already 10 such stores on the island, located in the provincial capital Haikou, the resort of Sanya, as well as the coastal town of Boao in the Qionghai district in the northeast of Hainan.

Starting July 1, 2020, the provincial authorities have increased the quota per person for purchases in the province's duty-free stores from 30,000 to 100,000 yuan (from $4,700 to $15,700 at current exchange rates). The list of duty-free goods has been expanded from 38 to 45 items. On February 2 last year Hainan also launched a special service offering to send duty-free purchases straight to the home address of the island's visitors.

At the end of 2021 the total sales volume of duty-free stores in Hainan exceeded 60 billion yuan (about $ 9.4 billion), which is an increase of 84% year on year. Last year, 9.6 million people visited the island's duty-free stores, a 73% increase over the year before. They bought 53.4 million items.