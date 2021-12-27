Russian Economy Ministry launches EAEU economic portal

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development in cooperation with the All-Russian Foreign Trade Academy launched a digital portal containing comprehensive information about all macro indicators of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Ministry’s press service said on Monday.

"The portal contains comprehensive information about the status of the economy and trade-economic ties of EAEU member states. The initiative fully recognizes modern trends and the digital development aspiration of the EAEU. It is important for us that information about the current condition of economies of EAEU countries and Eurasian integration development prospects is accessible for each citizen," Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach said.

The portal titled "Eurasian Integration in Numbers: Economic Monitoring" contains key macroeconomic indicators of EAEU countries, expert assessment of integration influence on GDP and trade of Union member-states, COVID-19 epidemiological dynamics and vaccination data in EAEU countries, key indicators of foreign and mutual trade of the EAEU, the current condition of the services market in the EAEU and dynamics of foreign direct investments.

All portal indicators are updated in real-time as information appears on websites of state statistical services, international organizations, and the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The portal is adapted for mobile devices," the Ministry’s press service added.