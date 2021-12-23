Infrastructure development is among growth drivers — Putin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Development of the infrastructure in the country is among growth drivers, including the economic growth, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the annual press conference aired live from Moscow's Manege Hall.

"What are the growth drivers? This is development of the infrastructure. I can say in this regard that we are taking very serious efforts in this sphere. You know 500 bln [rubles] ($6.8 bln) actually directly go from the budget for infrastructural development. Further, in my opinion, 260 bln [rubles] ($3.5 bln), then over 400 [bln rubles] ($5.4 bln), and extra [allocations] for the next year are likely to be 460 [bln rubles] ($6.3 bln)," Putin noted.

Allocations from the National Wealth Fund for development of the infrastructure are planned to amount to 2.5 trillion rubles ($34 bln) in coming years, the President added.