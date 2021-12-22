Russian PM discusses expansion of trade, economic cooperation with Greek counterpart

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis have had a telephone conversation, the cabinet’s press service reported on Wednesday.

"The heads of governments discussed joint efforts on implementing the agreements reached during Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to Russia in December 2021," the report said.

"Special attention was paid to the expansion of the Russian-Greek trade and economic cooperation, including energy, industry, transport, tourism and other areas. The issue of tackling the pandemic of the coronavirus infection and the protection of the Russian and Greek citizens’ health was also mentioned," the cabinet said.