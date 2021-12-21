More than 154 thousand people attend Hainan’s agricultural winter trade fair

HAIKOU /China/, December 21. /TASS/. The number of visitors at the China International Tropical Agricultural Products Winter Trade Fair in Hainan province, who attended the exhibition in person exceeded 154 thousand, the Hainan Daily reported.

According to the newspaper, participating companies 1.36 billion yuan (about $ 213 million) worth of business deals during the event. Investment agreements in the agricultural sector worth some 751 million yuan (about $117 million) were signed as well.

The organizers noted that this annual event "had a noticeable stimulating effect on the development of international and interregional trade, contributing to multilateral efforts to increase the turnover of agricultural commodities."

This is the 24th International Tropical Agricultural Products Winter Trade Fair held in Haikou with an exhibition area of 100,000 square meters, which was open to the public in person as well as online. Several hundred thousand people got acquainted with products of about 3 thousand Chinese and foreign companies displayed at this major event. According to the article, the fair was attended by companies from China and more than 20 countries and regions of the world. The event showcased such goods as fruits, vegetables, grains and oilseeds, as well as aquatic products.