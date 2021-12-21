Rusal suggests NewCo listing overseas after asset split — CEO

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The new company formed after the asset split may be listed on foreign exchange, and the appropriate decision will be taken by the Board and shareholders of the company, Rusal CEO Evgeny Nikitin told reporters.

"Initially, [the new company] will be floated on the Moscow Exchange and then we will see what happens. If the Board of Directors and shareholders decide, the listing can be made elsewhere," the top manager said.

Negotiations with lenders, shareholders, regulators, and exchanges are now underway regarding parameters of Rusal assets split, Nikitin noted. "This is a huge package of activities naturally giving rise to many questions. We need to respond to them, appease everyone, inform them about our approaches, and that everybody will benefit and not lose. I think we will complete [these activities] in 2022," he added.

Rusal, one of the world’s largest aluminum producers, informed earlier that it will spin off the high-carbon business to a separate entity and the company will change its name to Al+. The Rusal Board of Directors has already approved the asset split decision.