Developing dialogue between Azerbaijan and EAEU can boost mutual trade — official

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Developing interaction between Azerbaijan and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will contribute to boosting mutual trade and implementing large-scale infrastructure projects, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"It appears that developing interaction between Azerbaijan and the EAEU in whatever format would contribute to increasing bilateral commerce, unblocking regional transportation arteries, and implementing large-scale local and non-local infrastructure projects. At the same time, it is critical to remember that the decision to increase interaction inside the union is made with the agreement of all member states and interested parties, and is based on a thorough expert analysis of the potential economic effects of this step," she said.

The EAEU, according to Zakharova, is open to states that share its goals and ideals and are interested in tighter integration and contact. "First, there are the CIS countries, which have the closest relations with the member states in terms of collaboration," Zakharova explained.

"The EAEU is rapidly evolving, constantly enhancing economic interaction technologies, taking into account best global practices, and actively modernizing transportation infrastructure. The union has a modern system of technical regulation that was developed with worldwide expertise in mind," the diplomat added.

At the same time, she emphasized that despite the difficult period of the pandemic, most of the macroeconomic indicators of the union saw positive dynamics.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an international organization for economic integration, which includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan; Moldova, Uzbekistan, and Cuba have the status of observer states.