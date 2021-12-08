Putin appoints Russian representatives in BRICS Business Council

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order on the appointment of the country’s representatives in the BRICS Business Council in 2022-2024. The document was posted on Wednesday on Russia’s official web portal of legal information.

The council’s representatives from Russia will be Head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin (leader of the Russian part of the Business Council), Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozerov, RDIF chief Kirill Dmitriev, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov and VEB.RF Chairman Igor Shuvalov. The composition remains the same as in 2019-2021.

The BRICS Business Council was established in 2013. Its activity focuses on creating a platform to discuss issues of the strengthening and promotion of economic, trade, business and investment ties among business communities of participating countries and supporting dialogue between the business community and government officials.