Nornickel: Taimyr to host indigenous peoples’ international forum in 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, December 3. /TASS/. An international forum, devoted to sustainable development of the North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples and to socially responsible businesses, is planned for spring, 2022. The event will take place in Dudinka on the Taimyr Peninsula (north of the Krasnoyarsk region), Nornickel’s Deputy Director of the Federal and Regional Programs Department Alexei Pinchuk said at the Arctic: Present and Future forum on Thursday.

"Next year, in spring, we jointly with the federal agency for national relations will organize an international forum on sustainable development of the indigenous peoples and on socially responsible businesses," he said, adding the forum would be in Dudinka, the Taimyr Peninsula.

The event will be organized in the framework of Russia’s chairing the Arctic Council, he added.

The 11th international forum Arctic: Present and Future will continue working in St. Petersburg to December 4. The program, which includes 52 discussion sites, two plenary sessions, and roundtables, will focus on the Arctic ecology, development of infrastructure shipments along the Northern Sea Route, and other topics. TASS is the event’s general information partner.