Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan call for start of projects for Karabakh development

SOCHI, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stressed that there is a need to launch specific projects to unlock the economic potential of Nagorno-Karabakh in the joint statement of leaders after talks in Sochi.

The leaders "gave a high appraisal of the activity of the trilateral working group founded in accordance with the Statement of January 11, 2001 under joint chairmanship of deputy prime ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation for unlocking all economic and transport ties in the region."

"The need for the soonest possible launch of specific projects for purposes of unlocking the economic potential of the region," the statement says.