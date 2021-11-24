China ready to release oil from national reserves if necessary, says foreign ministry

BEIJING, November 24. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities can release oil from the country’s national reserves "considering own demands," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian told a briefing on Wednesday.

"China can release oil from national reserves considering the situation in the country and its own demands," he said.

Beijing is also ready to take "other actions to support the market," the diplomat added. "We will promptly report as such actions are taken," he said, adding that the country’s authorities are holding negotiations on the issue with oil-producing countries and consuming states.