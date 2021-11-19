Russia, Switzerland discussed tax convention changes — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Swiss Federal Councilor of Finance Ueli Maurer discussed the revision of the double tax treaty, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Friday.

"It was noted during the meeting that Russia’s proposal to increase the withholding tax rate as part of the bilateral tax convention conforms to current trends of international taxation in reforming global taxation rules under development on OECD and G20 floors," the Ministry said.

A suggestion was also made to discuss incorporation of provisions conforming to agreed international taxations principles within the Pillar 2 approach framework [anticipating leveling of tax rates to the minimal level of 15% - TASS] into the treaty.

The parties agreed to continue discussions at the ministerial level next week.