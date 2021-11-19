Aeroflot to increase fuel duty for domestic, international destinations from November 22

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Aeroflot will raise the fuel duty on domestic lines to 2,200 rubles ($30) and on international routes to 30 euro from November 22, press secretary of the Russian airline Yulia Spivakova said on Friday.

"This is an involuntary decision. It is dictated by significant growth of the jet fuel price in 2021. The price in the third quarter of 2021 was already more than 50% above the 2020 figure and it was over 50,000 rubles ($680.7) per tonne since October," Spivakova said.

Current prices are historically high and the fuel levy in this case is a measure to partly compensate fuel costs, she added.