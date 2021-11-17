Russian investment in US government securities down to $3.9 bln in September

WASHINGTON, November 17. /TASS/. Russia’s investments in US government securities decreased to $3.918 bln in September compared with the previous month, according to the files released by the US Department of the Treasury.

In August and July such investments were estimated at $4.004 bln and $4.006 bln, respectively. Long-term bonds amounted to $204 mln in September ($203 mln in August), whereas short-term bonds equaled $3.7 bln ($3.8 bln).

Russia began to sharply reduce investments in the US public debt in the spring of 2018. Particularly, in April 2018 they dropped from $96 bln to $48.7 bln, and in May - to $14.9 bln. In August 2019, for the first time since February, Russia increased its investments in US government securities to $9.3 bln.

Meanwhile, Russian investment in US government securities plunged more than three-fold in March 2020 compared with February - from $12.58 bln to $3.85 bln. Later, in April, Russia increased investment again to $6.85 bln due to short-term bonds. In May 2020, Russia reduced investments from $6.85 bln to $5.39 bln.

Japan remained the largest holder of US government securities in September with roughly $1.3 trillion, followed by China with almost $1.05 trillion.