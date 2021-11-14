Russia's Aurus business jet will cost $40-50 mln - Rostec

DUBAI, November 15. /TASS/. Russia’s SSJ Aurus business jet will cost $40-50 mln, which is much cheaper than similar foreign-made aircraft, head of Rostec corporation Sergey Chemezov told reporters on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow. He said that both private and corporate customers from Russia are already taking interest in the aircraft.

The Aurus business jet is a new modification of the business version of the SSJ 100 aircraft, which will complement the Aurus range of executive sedan, limousine, SUV and helicopter. The aircraft's flight range has been increased to 7,200 km. When asked if there will be foreign customers wishing to buy the new aircraft Chemezov said:

"I think there will be [foreign customers]. The aircraft is unique, with a high level of comfort and a very decent flight range - more than 7,000 kilometers. That means that it flies easily from Moscow to Vladivostok without refueling. There is already interest in Russia."

He added that both private and corporate clients show interest in the new aircraft.

"The Aurus business jet, which is being showcased here [in Dubai - TASS], [will cost] in the range of $39-50 mln, depending on the configuration. It is cheaper than, for example, Boeing, for which such a jet will cost about $60-65 mln, depending on the configuration," he said.