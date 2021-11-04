Kazakhstan to continue increasing oil output under OPEC+ deal

NUR-SULTAN, November 4. /TASS/. Kazakhstan will continue to increase oil production under the OPEC+ agreementб the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan announced on Thursday following the results of the ministerial meeting of the countries participating in the OPEC+ agreement.

"Following the meeting, a decision was made to continue increasing the current level of production by OPEC+ countries by 400,000 barrels per day until the restrictions are completely lifted," the ministry said. The ministry added that "Kazakhstan will continue to increase oil production within the framework of the OPEC+ agreement".

"The meeting participants discussed fulfilling obligations under the agreement by the countries in September. The level of fulfillment of obligations by the OPEC member countries in September reached 115%," the press service said.