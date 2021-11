MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The US Department of Commerce's recent statement won't change the Russian IT company Positive Technologies' plans for an IPO as it's not an announcement of new sanctions, a company spokesperson told TASS.

"The US Department of Commerce's statement is not an announcement of new sanctions, we have seen almost no economic impact so far and we won't change plans to develop our business, release new technologies and, in particular, do an IPO," the spokespeson said.