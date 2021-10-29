US, Canadian users report problems in Facebook work, says monitoring service

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. US and Canadian users reported problems in the work of the Facebook social network on Thursday, according to Downdetector, a web service that tracks the work of popular online services.

According to the service, 52% of Facebook users reporting problems were complaining about the operation of the website, 31% were having problems in news feed review, and another 17% were complaining about app errors.

On October 5, a massive disruption in the activities of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp occurred, which affected many other services. It took more than 6.5 hours to fix the problem, which stemmed from an error made by Facebook engineers during an updating process.