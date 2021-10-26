Moldova’s ex-PM criticizes decision of Chisinau to buy gas bypassing Gazprom

CHISINAU, October 26. /TASS/. Former Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova Alexander Muravsky sharply criticized the government's decision to buy gas from Poland at a price higher than that of Gazprom.

"The gas that the government purchased from Poland is much more expensive than from Gazprom, since the Poles themselves buy Russian gas. On the European exchange it costs more than $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, and no one will sell it at a loss," Muravsky said in an interview with TASS.

In late 1990-s, Muravsky held negotiations with Gazprom on gas supplies and repayment of Moldova's debt.

He noted that although Prime Minister Natalya Gavrilitsa declared the price for the purchase of gas from Poland a commercial secret, she had to admit that it costs at least $1,000.

"I think that taking into account transportation through Ukraine and other expenses, it will cost us at least $1,200, which is twice as much as from Gazprom," Muravsky said.

He also believes that the purchase of 1 mln cubic meters of Polish gas is negligible for Moldova, which consumes about 3 billion cubic meters a year.

"This gas will not be enough even for one day, except for using it for refueling lighters," the former Deputy Prime Minister stressed.

Moldovan-Russian gas talks

Last week, Moldova's negotiations on a long-term contract with Gazprom ended without any result. The Russian gas holding asks Moldova to pay off the debt in the amount of $709 million. Chisinau is offered an option to defer payment of the debt, Gazprom is also ready to provide a 25% discount on gas, but Moldova is not yet ready to take advantage of this.

During the negotiations, the parties extended the current agreement until the end of October. This month the republic is importing gas at the market price of about $790 per 1,000 cubic meters. Currently, Chisinau is seeking to reduce the cost of gas to $200-300 per 1,000 cubic meters. Last year, the country paid an average of $148 for the same volume. Gazprom announced its readiness to extend the contract for November if Moldova pays in full for the supplies for September and October this year.