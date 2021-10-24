Hainan’s Sanya announces first international yacht design award

HAIKOU /China/, October 24. /TASS/. The city of Sanya on the southern coast of Hainan Island has announced the start of the first Hainan International Yacht Design Award. According to the management of the central business district of this leading Chinese resort, the prize fund is 400 thousand yuan ($63 thousand).

According to the information published on the WeChat page of the department, among the nominations are the best design in the field of mass-production yachts, the most successful design of a superyacht, as well as the most appropriate design for platforms to promote maritime tourism. The winners will receive gold, silver and bronze awards.

The International Yacht Design Award is organized by the Sanya Municipal Government with the support of the Central Business District, Hainan's Department of Transportation, Sichuan Fine Arts Institute (Southwest China) and the Hainan Yacht Exchange Center. The opening ceremony was attended by more than 100 representatives of the business community, China’s specialized research organizations and other countries.

The event is aimed to help create an important platform on the island to promote international cooperation in yacht design. In addition, the Hainan authorities thereby plan to intensify cooperation with foreign partners to form effective supply chains in the relevant segment of the shipbuilding industry.