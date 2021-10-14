Putin proposes to unify standards in carbon reporting within EAEU

ST. PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested unifying standards in the field of carbon reporting in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"Russia has recently made active efforts to reduce the carbon intensity of the economy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, develop green energy, and we propose to start unifying standards on carbon reporting within the EAEU, to implement mutually beneficial climate projects, to create our own technologies together based on the use of carbon-free energy sources, including such as nuclear and hydropower," he said.

Putin noted that intensifying interaction on environmental issues and, in particular, developing a harmonized climate regulation system is on the agenda - so that the EAEU companies work under clear and unified rules regarding environmental protection. He also said that a draft joint statement on cooperation in the environmental sphere has also been prepared.

Putin added that he considers it important to continue systematic work within the EAEU to build up cooperation in the industrial and agricultural spheres, to ensure maximum freedom of movement of goods, services, capital and labor to form a truly full-fledged, stable common market.