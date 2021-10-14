Russia to set new record in terms of gas production this year, says Novak

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia plans to set a new record in terms of gas production this year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Russian Energy Week on Thursday.

"As far as production capacity is concerned, we will reach record gas production volumes this year," he said.

Meanwhile, Russia first of all provides gas supplies to the domestic market for passing the autumn-winter period, Novak noted.

Russian Energy Week International Forum, which takes place in Moscow on October 13-15, serves as a platform for discussing the main challenges faced by the energy sector. The forum is being held to demonstrate the prospects of the Russian fuel and energy industry and unlock the potential of international cooperation in energy. This year the forum contains more than 30 business events, with heads of more than 200 companies from various sectors of the fuel and energy complex, from oil and gas, coal and electric power complexes, expected to participate.