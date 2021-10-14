Yandex launches super-express grocery delivery service in London

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Expanding into Western markets, Yandex has launched an ultrafast grocery delivery service from local mini-warehouses under the Yandex.Lavka system in London. The service is going to operate under its international Yango Deli brand, a source in the company’s press service told TASS.

"London has become the second European city after Paris where this delivery service emerged," the press service said, adding that Yango Deli is currently available to more than 1.4 mln residents of London’s Bethnal Green, Battersea, Bermondsey and Acton neighborhoods.

Yandex.Lavka is one of the world’s largest dark-store chains. The service manages a network of over 400 dotcom centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, as well as in Israel, Paris and London.