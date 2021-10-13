High energy prices could have negative consequences for everyone — Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. High energy prices can have negative consequences for everyone, including producers - sharp growth in prices forces to reduce production volumes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"A sharp rise in prices for energy resources drives enterprises, the economy, and the utility sector into a situation of the dramatic increase in costs forces them to reduce energy consumption, reduce production volumes. This means that high prices can ultimately result in negative consequences for everyone, including manufacturers," he said.

Putin drew attention to the fact that "we can often hear that high prices play into the hands of producers of raw materials, allowing them to receive super profits without making any noticeable efforts". "However, those who defend this position do not understand what they are talking about. They prefer not to look ahead, not take into account long-term prospects, and they are obvious, including for producers," he explained.