Government does not plan to abolish ban on payments in cryptocurrencies in Russia

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The government has no plans to change the situation with the ban on cryptocurrency settlements in the territory of Russia, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev told reporters on Tuesday.

"Settlements on the Russian territory are prohibited. Citizens at the same time can buy, use e-wallets outside Russia. I believe it will remain the same so far," Moiseev said.

There are no plans to change this situation, he added.

Cryptocurrency is recognized as property in Russia since January 1 of this year. It makes possible to officially conclude transactions with it. Such an opportunity appeared for Russians owing to the law on financial digital assets. The document at the same time bans use of cryptocurrency as the payment instrument.